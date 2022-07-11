Under the full moon on a Delaware beach, volunteers tally horseshoe crabs during their annual mating ritual

As the horseshoe crabs, with their helmet-shaped shells and long tails, glided gracefully across the water, the volunteers felt their way up and down the beach — in rain boots or bare feet. They called out counts of males and females, many of which were preoccupied with their annual mating ritual.

“Oh, it’s neat. I love it. It’s fun,” said first-time volunteer Amy Seaman of Annapolis, Md., who runs a “Save the Horseshoe Crabs” Facebook page. “Just seeing them all copulating in the water all together like this. I’ve never seen this many all at once.”

Seaman and the rest of the night-time crew were part of a volunteer program that the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has hosted each spring since 2008 — attracting about a hundred volunteers a year. Their goal: To count, catch, and tag the horseshoes, in order to track their population levels.

“Horseshoe crabs are difficult to not like. They are very charismatic. They really are interesting,” said Nivette Pérez-Pérez, community science manager for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.

More importantly, horseshoe crabs play a crucial role in the watershed ecosystem. Their eggs serve as a food source for dozens of species, including the endangered red knot bird — which relies on the eggs for replenishment during their yearly stopover from South America to the Arctic, where they eventually land and mate.

A living fossil under threat

Conservationists like Pérez-Pérez have reason to worry: The red knot population fell 75% from the 1980s to the 2000s, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. That’s largely because of a declining supply of horseshoe crab eggs, conservationists say.

In the 1990s, horseshoe crab populations reached devastating low levels, because fishermen used them as bait to catch eel, whelk and conch.

Since then, there have been efforts to limit the numbers of horseshoe crabs that are allowed to be harvested. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which coordinates the conservation and management of fish species on the Atlantic Coast, sets quotas for the amount of horseshoe crabs that can be harvested for bait. That effort has helped steady horseshoe crab and red knot populations to some degree, but their numbers still are nowhere near historic levels.

Horseshoe crabs are also harvested for biomedical research. Their bright blue blood contains a compound used by medical researchers to test the sterility of injectable drugs, biomedical devices and vaccines. Their blood also aided in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Though horseshoe crabs are returned to the water after being bled by lab technicians, it is believed 15 to 30% that are used for biomedical purposes eventually die. It is estimated that about 500,000 crabs are harvested along the Atlantic coast for biomedical use. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission does not issue quotas for this purpose.

Horseshoe crab harvesting regulations vary from state to state: New Jersey has a moratorium on horseshoe crab harvesting, but has an exemption for biomedical use. Delaware does not have a moratorium on harvesting for bait, but bans harvesting for biomedical purposes.

Horseshoe crabs are also threatened by development, pollution, and climate change. All of these threats combined highlights the importance of surveying work, said Dennis Bartow, a senior naturalist for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.

“I’d like to see them continue through the sixth mass extinction, which might include ourselves,” he said. “And with climate change, our environment is changing, our sea level is rising, it’s going to submerge our beaches, flood our marshes, and their habitat is going to disappear. So, we need to be aware of their population.”

Bartow and other conservationists have advocated for the use of man-made horseshoe crab blood, which has been developed. However, its use has not been considered in the U.S.

Bartow also believes using artificial bait would benefit horseshoe crab populations. Other conservationists say artificial bait doesn’t work as well, but that clam-based bait could be used.