This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The 1.2-gigawatt data center proposed for Delaware City in New Castle County would triple the amount of water used by residents and businesses in the entire city of Wilmington and surrounding area.

Environmental regulators last week said the “Project Washington” data center proposed by Starwood Digital Ventures doesn’t meet Coastal Zone Act regulations. It proposes using 516 diesel-powered generators and a 5-acre tank farm that would store 2.5 million gallons of the fuel.

The vast amount of water required to cool the proposed facility would be more than 9.9 million gallons per year — or up to almost 20 million gallons — according to an application for a Coastal Zone Act status decision filed with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Wilmington’s water usage is about 3.3 million gallons annually.

Dozens of similar large-scale data centers are being proposed across the region, and residents increasingly voice concerns about the impact on electricity bills and water usage, which in some areas of the country have threatened drinking water supplies.

Opposition to data centers is growing in part because their heavy energy use has eaten away at supply and driven up the price of electricity. In Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, more than 50 new data centers are proposed, a majority of which are in Pennsylvania. Data centers also cause local environmental impacts like air pollution.

In his budget address earlier this month, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state is poised to be a leader in data center development but proposed a number of safeguards, including the need for the facilities to generate their own power and conserve water.

“I know Pennsylvanians have real concerns about these data centers and the impact they could have on our communities, our utility bills and our environment,” Shapiro said Tuesday during his annual budget address in Harrisburg. “And so do I.”

What are data centers?

Data centers house the computer servers required to run internet services worldwide.

While they have been around since the mid-20th century, the acceleration of power-hungry artificial intelligence has boosted demand for much larger sites that require more energy. President Donald Trump’s administration last year announced plans to accelerate artificial intelligence development with limited regulatory oversight.

Artificial intelligence requires more power at a faster rate than typical internet activities, straining the power grid and leading to increased electricity costs for consumers.

A 2024 Department of Energy report on U.S. data center energy use estimated that data center load growth tripled over the past decade, and would double or triple by 2028. PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electrical grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a reason for strains on the grid.

The larger the data center, the more power is used — and the more power that’s used, the more water is needed to cool the facilities and their servers to prevent overheating.