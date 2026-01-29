This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware lawmakers have advanced legislation that aims to protect ratepayers as the increasing demand for data centers threatens a surge in electricity rates.

House Bill 233 would require utility companies like Delmarva Power to create a separate, higher electricity rate for large energy-use facilities, including data centers. The goal is to prevent the technology industry from passing on infrastructure costs to residential customers.

The bill is being debated amid growing concerns about mega-scale data centers, including a proposed 1.2-gigawatt facility in Delaware City that would span 6 million square feet.

During a committee hearing Wednesday, lawmakers voted to advance the measure for a chance to be heard on the House floor. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Newark, said he believes the legislation will offset the consequences of increased strains on the grid.

“I can’t tell you for sure that if we just let this industry go forward that it will triple everyone’s electric bill, but I certainly can’t tell you that it won’t,” he said. “I just want to make sure that our rate payers are protected.”

Data centers house the computer servers required to run internet services worldwide. While they have been around since the mid-20th century, the acceleration of power-hungry artificial intelligence has boosted demand for larger sites and more resources. Last year, the Trump administration announced plans to accelerate AI development with limited regulatory oversight.

Data center proponents are touting the prospect of increased tax revenue and job creation. However, as utility bills continue to soar in the region, residents are concerned that a strain on the power grid could mean higher electric bills.

Data centers use a significant amount of energy, and as AI requires more power at a faster rate than typical internet services, data centers often strain the power grid, leading to increased electricity rates for consumers.

PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electrical grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a reason for strains on the grid.