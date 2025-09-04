This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Several Pennsylvania state lawmakers are clamoring at the prospects of building data centers to boost the local economy, as several have been planned or proposed for the state, including a 1 million-square-foot Amazon facility in Bucks County.

However, the prospect of increased tax revenue and job creation could come with a price. Data centers use a significant amount of energy and water, and environmentalists and residents are calling on legislators to ensure these facilities don’t harm natural resources or the electric grid. As rate hikes continue to soar in the region, residents are concerned a strain on the power grid could mean higher electric bills.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers held a hearing with stakeholders to better understand how the state can prepare and manage the growth of data centers.

“Data centers play an enormous role in the digital world we rely on every day — from health care to financial transactions to how we stay connected online. At the same time, they raise serious questions,” said state Sen. Marty Flynn, who represents Scranton and co-hosted the hearing.

“For Pennsylvania, the challenge is making sure the benefits are real and shared fairly while the costs and risks are managed responsibly,” he said. “Whatever direction we take, it must align with Pennsylvania’s long-term goals, economic, environmental and community alike.”

Data centers house the computer servers required to run internet services worldwide.

While they have been around since the mid-20th century, the acceleration of power-hungry artificial intelligence has boosted demand for the sites. AI requires more power at a faster rate than typical internet activities, straining the power grid, and leading to increased electricity rates for consumers.

In July, the Trump administration announced plans to accelerate AI development with limited regulatory oversight.

In June, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced his support for Amazon’s $20 billion investment in developing data centers across the state. The tech company will start with projects in Falls Township and in Salem Township in Luzerne County, creating an estimated 1,250 permanent jobs.

Pennsylvania also recently announced nearly $800 million in grants to connect state residents with high-speed internet.