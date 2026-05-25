New Jersey is looking for poll workers ahead of June primary

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The New Jersey Division of Elections is encouraging Garden State residents to sign up to work as poll workers for the June 2 primary election.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, who serves as the chief election official in his capacity as secretary of state, said in a statement that having enough workers to help in the upcoming primary election is important.

“Becoming a poll worker is one of the best ways to get engaged with our democracy,” he said. “New Jersey citizens 16 and older have a meaningful opportunity to engage civically and help neighbors vote in free and fair elections as poll workers this year and beyond.”

Voter turnout in New Jersey’s primary elections is traditionally low, usually between 10% and 15%. Beth Thompson, president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials and the administrator for the Hunterdon County Board of Elections, said encouraging people to cast their ballots and getting enough poll workers is challenging.

“Usually about a week or so before the election people start to call out, they realize, ‘Oh, it’s going to be nice,’ or, ‘I’m ill.’ Things like this happen all the time,” she said.

Why apply to be a poll worker?

State residents who work on primary election day earn $300, and $21.43 an hour for early voting shifts. Early voting for the primary will take place from May 26 to May 31.