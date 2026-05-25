New Jersey is looking for poll workers ahead of June primary
Poll workers are paid $300 and teenagers are encouraged to apply.
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The New Jersey Division of Elections is encouraging Garden State residents to sign up to work as poll workers for the June 2 primary election.
Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, who serves as the chief election official in his capacity as secretary of state, said in a statement that having enough workers to help in the upcoming primary election is important.
“Becoming a poll worker is one of the best ways to get engaged with our democracy,” he said. “New Jersey citizens 16 and older have a meaningful opportunity to engage civically and help neighbors vote in free and fair elections as poll workers this year and beyond.”
Voter turnout in New Jersey’s primary elections is traditionally low, usually between 10% and 15%. Beth Thompson, president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials and the administrator for the Hunterdon County Board of Elections, said encouraging people to cast their ballots and getting enough poll workers is challenging.
“Usually about a week or so before the election people start to call out, they realize, ‘Oh, it’s going to be nice,’ or, ‘I’m ill.’ Things like this happen all the time,” she said.
Why apply to be a poll worker?
State residents who work on primary election day earn $300, and $21.43 an hour for early voting shifts. Early voting for the primary will take place from May 26 to May 31.
How to apply
You may apply to serve as a poll worker in New Jersey if you meet the following qualifications:
- You are a U.S. citizen and a resident of New Jersey.
- You are registered to vote in the county in which you reside. Those under the age of 18 will work limited hours per shift and are not required to be registered to vote in order to serve as poll workers. Contact your County Board of Elections for further information.
- You are at least 16 years of age. College and high school students are encouraged to apply.
- You are not running as a candidate in this election.
Those interested may apply to become a poll worker online.
Thompson pointed out that most counties require a short, in-person poll worker training course, and many offer an online refresher course for residents who have previously served as poll workers.
She said state law requires four poll workers at each polling district, two Democrats and two Republicans, but unaffiliated residents are eligible to work if they agree to temporarily declare affiliation to one of those parties.
“We think that becoming a poll worker is one of the most important civic-minded duties that you can do, to assist with our elections around the state,” Thompson said.
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