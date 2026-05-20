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Progressives in the city are reveling in an upset victory following state Rep. Chris Rabb’s win for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.

With no serious Republican opposition in this deep blue district, Rabb is expected to coast to victory in November’s general election and succeed retiring incumbent U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in January.

For many on the left, Rabb’s success reflects a growing dissatisfaction among the Democratic Party about its direction and a desire for a more ambitious platform involving big ideas that benefit Philadelphia’s working class.

Maurice Mitchell, national director for the Working Families Party, called Rabb’s Tuesday night victory “a shockwave” heard around the country.

“What this means is that there’s potential for a new working class alignment of voters… [who are] saying the same thing to the political establishment and the political machine in both the Republican and Democratic Party,” Mitchell told WHYY News shortly after the results were released.

Mustafa Rashed, the president of Bellevue Strategies and a political commentator who lives in the district, agreed that Rabb tapped into an anti-establishment zeitgeist.

“There’s dissatisfaction with the establishment,” Rashed said. Voters “want someone different and if you can unapologetically present yourself as an outsider, as someone that’s going to give you a different outcome, I think people will be receptive to that message and respond to it. And I think that’s what happened yesterday.”

However, Rabb supporters among the Working Families Party and Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America also credited old-school grassroots organizing.

“Field is the world and knocking doors often gets undercounted in elections like this,” Patrick Wargo of the DSA said.

Wargo said that the DSA alone had 40 field leads, which trained “hundreds of canvassers each weekend” across the city and that was supplemented by the field efforts by other organizations such as the Working Families Party, One Pennsylvania and Reclaim Philadelphia.

“We had armies of volunteers knocking doors, people who are deeply rooted in our community, people who care about our politics,” Wargo told WHYY News. “And I think we saw the cracks in the facade of Democratic machine that is not inspiring candidates and messaging and voters to get out.”