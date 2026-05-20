Pa. primary election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost, plus full results
Pennsylvania’s primaries will tee up high-stakes midterms in November, with Democrats hoping to retake control of Congress.
Primary Election Day is in the books for Pennsylvania.
The commonwealth is expected to play a major role this November in the fight for control of Congress, as well as Democratic efforts to block the last two years of President Donald Trump’s agenda.
Here’s a look at how things unfolded, and the path ahead:
- Pa.’s 3rd District in Philly: Progressive Chris Rabb is on track to replace Dwight Evans in Congress after besting a crowded field of Democratic primary contenders.
- Pa.’s 1st District in Bucks County: Bob Harvie defeated Lucia Simonelli in the Democratic primary. Harvie will seek to unseat U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in November.
- High-stakes midterms: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican Stacy Garrity will face each other in November after winning their uncontested primaries.
- Swing district moves: Shapiro-backed Democrats won their House primaries in districts the party hopes to flip.
- Ballot questions approved: Philadelphia voters OK’d two ballot measures: one that will create a city-run retirement savings program and one that will codify an office that monitors youth services.
- Full race results: Here’s a look at who won and who lost across Pennsylvania.
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