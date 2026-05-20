Elections 2026

Pa. primary election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost, plus full results

Pennsylvania’s primaries will tee up high-stakes midterms in November, with Democrats hoping to retake control of Congress.

Chris Rabb speaks

Chris Rabb delivers his victory speech on primary Election Day in Philadelphia, May 19, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

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Primary Election Day is in the books for Pennsylvania.

The commonwealth is expected to play a major role this November in the fight for control of Congress, as well as Democratic efforts to block the last two years of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Here’s a look at how things unfolded, and the path ahead:

  • Pa.’s 3rd District in Philly: Progressive Chris Rabb is on track to replace Dwight Evans in Congress after besting a crowded field of Democratic primary contenders.
  •  High-stakes midterms: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican Stacy Garrity will face each other in November after winning their uncontested primaries.
  •  Ballot questions approved: Philadelphia voters OK’d two ballot measures: one that will create a city-run retirement savings program and one that will codify an office that monitors youth services.

As the votes continue to be counted, follow the latest updates from WHYY News on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.

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