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Election 2026 updates: Pa. primaries will help shape high-stakes November midterms
Follow along for live special coverage on the primaries, including closely watched congressional races in Philadelphia and in Bucks County.
What you need to know
- Swing state primaries: Election Day is underway across Pennsylvania. Polls close at 8 p.m.
- Voter FAQs: Here’s what voters need to know about key races and candidates, ballot questions and more.
- Sizzling temps: Philadelphia remains under a Code Red due to extreme heat; Philly and its suburbs are also under a Code Orange due to poor air quality.
Election Day dispatches
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Primary voters are headed to the polls in Pennsylvania
3 hours ago
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Still have your Pa. mail ballot? You can hand it in today
5 minutes ago
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Code Red: This Election Day, Philly voters must contend with scorching temps
2 hours ago
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Code Orange: Philly and suburban Pa. voters face poor air quality Tuesday
2 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were requested across Pennsylvania for the 2026 primary election.
As of Tuesday morning, approximately 74% had been returned out of the more than 850,000 requested. Democratic voters made up roughly 72% of requested mail ballots, according to state election data. Here’s what to know:
Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco, and Philly can be found online.
If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.
If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.
Mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or county election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by the deadline, but not yet received, do not count.
On top of scorching temps, primary voters heading to the polls on Tuesday face poor air quality.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone is in effect for Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, per the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease and older adults.
The state DEP cited mostly sunny skies, west to southwest winds and high temperatures in the mid-90s as likely contributors to ozone production in the Code Orange range.
Ozone is formed from burning fossil fuels. Cars, trucks, power plants and industrial facilities contribute nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds which, when combined with sunlight, create smog, also known as ground-level ozone.
Residents and businesses are also encouraged to reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling and conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights not in use.
Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.
If you need a primer, here’s how to understand your air quality index.
As voters head to the polls, Philadelphia remains under a Code Red, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 96 degrees on Tuesday.
The city’s Office of Homeless Services declares a Code Red when the heat index, a measure of both heat and humidity that reflects how hot the air feels, is forecast to be above 95 degrees for three consecutive days.
During a Code Red event, the city implements special measures to keep people experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
The city’s Code Red will expire at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Heat-related illnesses, like heatstroke and heat exhaustion, increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, per the National Weather Service.
Bob Brady, who chairs the Philadelphia Democratic Party, said the forecast could help bring people to the polls rather than keep them away.
“It’s going to be strange, we’ve never had it that hot,” Brady said. “I hope it’s going to bring out the vote.”
» READ MORE: Coping with extreme heat
- Code Red in Philly: Here’s what the declaration means for residents.
- Staying safe: If you must go outside during extreme heat, here’s what to watch out for and how to stay cool.
- Extreme heat risk: WHYY News’ Climate Desk shares what older adults and indoor service workers should know about preventing heat-related illness.
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in Pennsylvania’s 2026 primary election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following the state’s major campaigns, including the closely watched 3rd Congressional District race in Philadelphia and the 1st Congressional District race in Bucks County.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, and WHYY-FM.
Here’s your voter game plan
- Your one-stop shop: Live coverage, candidate guides and election results, all in one place.
- Voter FAQs: WHYY News’ Pa. voter guide has the answers you need about key deadlines, mail ballot information, candidate breakdowns, and more.
- Key races to watch: U.S. House
- Pa.’s 3rd District in Philly: 4 Democrats — state Sen. Sharif Street, Pa. House Rep. Chris Rabb, Shaun Griffith, and Dr. Ala Stanford — seek to replace Dwight Evans in Congress.
- Pa.’s 1st District in Bucks County: Bob Harvie and Lucia Simonelli seek to unseat U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
- Ballot questions: Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in Philly, as well as Horsham and Lower Salford townships in the suburbs.
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as primary election results come in this evening.