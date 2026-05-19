File: Election workers process mail ballots for the 2024 election at the Chester County, Pa., administrative offices, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were requested across Pennsylvania for the 2026 primary election.

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 74% had been returned out of the more than 850,000 requested. Democratic voters made up roughly 72% of requested mail ballots, according to state election data. Here’s what to know:

Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco, and Philly can be found online.

If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.

If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.

Mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or county election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by the deadline, but not yet received, do not count.