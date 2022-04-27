In October, Dr. Ala Stanford withdrew her name from consideration to be Philadelphia’s next health commissioner. Now, about six months later, she’s been named to an even more prominent position.

President Biden has appointed Stanford to lead the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Region 3 office, which covers all of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The appointment announcement highlighted Stanford’s work in founding the Black Doctors Consortium in Philadelphia, which made major strides in addressing racial disparities in health care since the start of the pandemic.

According to a statement from the White House, Stanford and the other appointees announced today are “consistent with the President’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America, these regional appointees represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve.”

A pediatric surgeon by trade, Stanford led the consortium in making house calls and operating COVID-19 testing sites. When the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived last year, the group ran vaccine clinics, including a 24-hour site at the Liacouras Center at Temple University.

They vaccinated thousands of people at that one site.