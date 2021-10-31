Dr. Ala Stanford, who had been among the finalists to be Philadelphia’s next health commissioner, withdrew her name from consideration Friday.

Stanford announced her decision late Saturday as she prepares to open the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity or ASHE, a new primary care clinic geared towards equity in North Philadelphia. She cited her commitment to ASHE, and a potential conflict of interest, as reasons for her withdrawal.

“I don’t want any funds or resources to be blocked [from] folks who need it the most because of any potential conflicts of interest with me being health commissioner,” Stanford told WHYY News. “So to remove any of that, I withdrew.”

ASHE, located at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, will begin receiving patients Wednesday. The city may become a major source of funding for the center, Stanford said. The clinic serves a similar role as a city health center, which may make it eligible to become a line item in the city’s budget, Stanford added.

Before opening ASHE, Stanford gained widespread recognition for founding the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at the onset of the pandemic. It focused on providing access to coronavirus testing and vaccinations to some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents, including Black residents, who were disproportionately impacted.