Some Philadelphia parents scramble to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young kids

That was the case for Greenberg, whose pediatrician’s office didn’t know when it would have the vaccine. She then tried to get an appointment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, only to find out the hospital is only vaccinating its own, current patients.

When Greenberg saw the Instagram post about the clinic at the Center for Health Equity, which is run by the Black Doctors Consortium, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I called my husband and I cried. I cried in the car on the way here,” Greenberg said as she sat in the waiting room. “I’m crying a little bit now, because this has been really scary, and I just haven’t wanted to roll the dice at all with her. And now I feel like she’ll have some extra layer of protection. And, even if we get COVID at this point, it will be very, very mild.”

Dr. Alison Buttenheim, a professor of nursing and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said she understands the frustration of parents still waiting to find a vaccine appointment. She said health systems should be more clear in their messaging about vaccine availability.

“I think parents who were told by their pediatric provider, ‘We don’t have any immediate plans,’ or, ‘We don’t yet know when it’ll be available,’ or, ‘We’re just going to do it at your kid’s next visit,’ felt like they were, again, on their own, kind of a repeat of early 2021 when we were all trying to get our parents and grandparents vaccine appointments,” Buttenheim said.

Katy Otto, of Philadelphia, also said she had to wait for an appointment for her 19-month-old daughter, Frances. Frances was able to get an appointment at CHOP, because she’s a patient at the hospital. However, the earliest availability was July 19. Otto said she could get an appointment sooner if she went to Hatboro, but the drive would be close to an hour each way.

“It’s a little frustrating, because I think there was a lot of concern that it would be hard to get this group of kids vaccinated, and that there would be a lot of hesitancy,” she said. “So you would think that places would want to do everything possible to make it more accessible.”

Still, Otto is grateful to get an appointment at all.

“I am excited,” she said. “All of us with kids in this age group have been waiting so long. She’s in a daycare, and we’re just really wanting to get her that protection.”