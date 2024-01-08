Penn Medicine updates masking guidelines due to rise in respiratory viruses

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

With COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases rising, another hospital system in Philadelphia is taking extra precautions.

Starting Monday, Penn Medicine says in certain departments like emergency and waiting rooms, everyone two and older is required to wear a mask.

Visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms are not allowed to enter any facility even with a mask.

Other health systems across the region, including Main Line Health and Cooper University Health Care, have revised their mask policies due to the rise in cases.