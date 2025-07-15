From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new statue memorializing former Congressman William H. Gray III will debut next year at 30th Street Station. This week, Philadelphians can offer their input for the five finalists as to how best remember his legacy in public policy and civic engagement.

The station was dedicated to Gray after his death by President Barack Obama.

On Monday, designers started a weeklong effort to solicit feedback on the memorial plans, drawing a steady stream of participants, with about 40 showing up within the first hour.

The presentation of the five finalists was laid out past the ticket counters, just before the bathrooms. The finalists — Hank Willis Thomas, Karyn Oliver, Paul Ramírez Jonas, Nina Cooke John and Nekisha Durrett — were whittled down from 119 proposals after an open call for submissions earlier this year.

The effort to further memorialize Gray’s legacy is led by the foundation that bears his name.

“The foundation and its purpose was established to ensure that Congressman Gray’s story — his leadership in Congress, his leadership in the pulpit and beyond — is not only remembered for the enduring values that he stood for, but also to actively carry forward those values,” said the foundation’s Licy Do Canto.

Much of Gray’s legacy could be distilled to his dedication for the people, and the memorialization effort has recognized that connection, hosting five events across the city this week to get as much community feedback as possible.

The project has already “enjoyed tremendous support in terms of its fundraising from a number of folks throughout the city,” said Rosalyn McPherson, president and CEO of the ROZ Group, a firm helping with donations and advising the memorial. “But now we want much wider public engagement.”

No amount of feedback was turned away — even a vote for a proposal shouted from a line waiting to board a train. A few passerbys did stop to give the artist renderings a closer look, including Cybele Moon, an artist who lives in Germantown.

“They’re really interesting,” she said about the finalists’ proposals. “I like that each one is very different from the other.”

Moon said her favorite was “Crystal Stair” by Nekisha Durrett because “there’s more to it than just a monument.”

The statue will not be the only new installation coming to the train station, as interactive portals educating the public about Gray’s life through his speeches and interviews will be added to the station.

“The whole train station is going to be activated as a memorial to the late congressman,” McPherson said.

The event in the train station was just one of five this week. On Tuesday, the proposals will be displayed at the Parkway Central location of the Free Library of Philadelphia; on Wednesday, it will be in the Bonnell Building lobby at the Community College of Philadelphia; on Thursday, it will be in the African American Museum; and on Friday, it will be held at REC Philly.

Final speeches by the artists will be delivered next Tuesday, and the final approved proposal will be selected sometime in the fall.