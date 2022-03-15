Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties consider a new passenger rail authority

Reading, Norristown, and Pottstown have middle- to low-income communities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, 25.5% of Reading households did not have access to vehicles. In Norristown, it was 22.8%, and in Pottstown, 12.8%.

Many residents of the towns along the proposed line are excited about the prospect of rail transportation. In Pottstown, for example, many rely on a SEPTA bus that arrives about once an hour.

Tamara Charles, of Pottstown, noted the even greater obstacles facing those who work late shifts.

“There’s just no transportation because not everything comes all the way to Pottstown,” said Charles. “Everything will go to Norristown, but if it’s after 10 p.m, there’s no bus to Pottstown.”

Her son, Khalid, relies on the bus to get to work from Pottstown to King of Prussia. With a transfer to Norristown, the trip can take almost two hours.

“And if he misses the bus at like 6 o’clock in the morning, he has to take a Lyft, and that can be almost $50,” said Charles. “And sometimes, it will come really late, so he can be late to work, so he’ll just take a Lyft.”

The rail line would help open doors to opportunity for Phoenixville residents, said Kristen McGee, executive director of Ann’s Heart, a shelter and human services organization there.

McGee said she has heard concerns about rising living costs that could come with the rail line, but for her, the positive outweighs the negative. Many of the people the shelter serves are hindered by lack of access to transportation, she said.

“If you’re not in the position to be able to take two hours to get to Exton because it takes a while via bus, or if you don’t have the money for Uber, it can limit the number of services that are provided to you,” said McGee. “If you don’t have your own transportation and your job doesn’t fit within the bus schedule, then you are losing out on a full-time position.”

Amy Francis, a Pottstown resident who served on the school board for 14 years, said she hopes the line could attract more teachers of color.

For years, Francis said, the district tried to recruit teachers of color, “to try to have our students experience a reflection of who they are. It’s really important. And it was virtually impossible.”

Often, transportation to and from nearby towns was a major hurdle in the hiring process, Francis said.

With regard to the concern about rising rents in the Pottstown area with the arrival of a new rail line, Charles said that is happening anyway.

“I don’t think better transportation is going to hurt us,” she said. “I think it would be a game changer.”