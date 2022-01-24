Wolf administration gives $2.7M to cleaner transportation projects, including ones powered by fossil fuels

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is giving more than $2.7 million dollars to transportation projects that promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants are awarded to projects that replace gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles with ones that run on cleaner fuels, which can be fossil fuel-based.

The Department of Environmental Protection announced the 18 chosen projects in a news release Friday. Of those, four will use the money to buy natural gas-powered school buses or delivery trucks and one will build propane refueling stations.

The rest of the projects are focused on building electric fleets, building electric vehicle charging stations, and researching batteries for use in EVs.