Climate adaptation carries a $15 billion price tag for Pa. towns, study says

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

A new study says Pennsylvania’s cities and towns will need to spend more than $15 billion by 2040 to protect residents from the effects of climate change.

The analysis does not include the price of recovering from climate-related disasters. It was created by the Center for Climate Integrity, an advocacy group that aims to hold polluters accountable.

The report used data on municipal budgets from the U.S. Census Bureau and cost projections for initiatives including air conditioning upgrades for schools, creating neighborhood cooling centers, planting street trees, and maintaining roads and bridges.

CCI says at least some of the costs for climate adaptation should be paid by fossil fuel companies that contributed to climate disruption.

Monica Taylor, Chair of Delaware County Council, said climate change can be seen in dramatic severe weather events.

“But its effects are also being seen in the less dramatic world of local economies, with our current and projected municipal, county, and state budgets starting to grapple with the costs of damaged infrastructure, increased repairs, accelerated maintenance cycles, high energy costs and lost productivity and wages,” Taylor said.

Climate change in Pennsylvania is expected to bring warmer temperatures and more intense storms and flooding.

A storm this month in Bucks County dropped a month’s worth of rain in two hours, causing flooding that killed 7 people. It’s the type of disaster climate scientists say will only get more common.