Several New Jersey nonprofit leaders say they are not backing down from initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion — also known as DEI — despite the Trump administration targeting the programs and threatening to end federal contracts over them.

While President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders looking to prohibit the programs in the public and private sectors, nonprofit leaders in the Garden State who work in DEI space said that while they are being challenged, they’re not giving up.

In fact, they’re doubling down.

“For too long, DEI has often been treated as an afterthought or a box to check. We reject that approach. DEI will be the driving force behind our strategic direction, shaping every decision, every partnership, and every program,” said Latarsha Burke, executive director of the African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County, in a statement. “We believe that real leadership demands that we confront exclusion, dismantle barriers, and intentionally create space where voices that have been historically marginalized are centered and empowered.”

In January, a statement from Trump labeled DEI efforts as “shameful discrimination” and “immense public waste.” In the months following, that rhetoric has echoed through corporate and civic spaces, impacting nonprofits, particularly the ones that serve Black and brown communities.

Burke said her organization continues to celebrate community, culture and connection, “determined to preserve the spirit of unity and pride in the face of political backlash.”

“There’s so much that people don’t see,” she said. “The calls, the meetings, the hard conversations, the sponsorships we lose because someone’s afraid of being associated with DEI. But we’re still here.”

“One thing I wanted to do was bring joy and a sense of pride to families in the city of Trenton.”