On the Fourth of July, President Donald Trump signed his “big, beautiful bill” into law. The legislation includes numerous spending cuts and tax breaks for taxpayers.

What’s the impact on New Jersey?

About one in five New Jersey residents receive Medicaid assistance. The state is expected to lose about $3.6 billion in Medicaid funding annually. According to New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, this will result in:

About 350,000 low-income, elderly and disabled residents losing health care coverage

$3.3 billion in annual cuts in funding to hospitals and public health funding

$360 million annual cuts to the state budget due to reductions in federal funding and provider assessments

Adelman said the law will:

Restrict the definition of qualified immigrants starting in October 2026

Impose work requirements for able-bodied New Jersey adults as soon as January 2027, and no later than January 2029

Individuals with slightly higher salaries, who were allowed to join Medicaid following the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, will be responsible for a $35 copay for treatment, starting in fall 2028.

SNAP funding will be cut

Adelman said that 800,000 residents receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and starting in October 2028, the state will be required to provide an additional $100 million to $300 million because of a new cost-sharing requirement for states, or risk eliminating the entire SNAP program for New Jersey. County governments will need to find an additional $78 million annually because of decreasing federal reimbursements.

The new law also requires more New Jersey residents who receive SNAP benefits to work in order to continue to be enrolled in the program. The bill additionally calls for a reduction in the reimbursement rate paid to hospitals, physicians and other providers who serve Medicaid patients.