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Beach tag season has begun in Atlantic and Cape May counties, with municipalities setting 2026 prices and expanding digital sales options ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

For beachgoers, the digital shift is noticeable. Buying a seasonal badge no longer always means standing in line at a shore town borough hall, paying shipping fees, or being surprised by the beach taggers patrolling the beach. In several communities, it can now be done on a phone before ever setting foot on the sand.

Most towns require beach tags from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day for beachgoers age 12 and older. Veterans and active duty military often receive free access. Senior discounts depend on the municipality. Fees support lifeguards, beach patrol and shoreline maintenance. Several shore communities, however, continue to offer free beach access.

Digital beach tags expand across the Jersey Shore

More shore towns are moving to digital beach badges.

The MyBeachMobile platform allows users to purchase and store beach passes electronically, eliminating the need to carry a physical badge. The app is available for Apple and Android devices. A fee applies to use the service.

As of the 2026 season, the app is supported in the following New Jersey beach communities:

Beach Haven

Harvey Cedars

Long Beach Township

Margate

Sea Isle City

Ship Bottom

Ventnor

Midway Beach

Seaside Heights

Additional towns are expected to join.

Some municipalities also maintain their own online storefronts. Ocean City operates an official store for advance seasonal purchases. Many towns sell seasonal tags via an online form on their website or through the Jersey Cape Tags, which charges a service and per-tag fee.

Beachgoers should confirm participation before purchasing through a third-party platform, as digital availability varies by town.

Here is what beachgoers need to know for the 2026 season.