2026 Jersey Shore beach tags: What they cost and where beaches are free
More shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties are moving to digital beach badges. In several communities, you can buy them before you hit the sand.
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Beach tag season has begun in Atlantic and Cape May counties, with municipalities setting 2026 prices and expanding digital sales options ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
For beachgoers, the digital shift is noticeable. Buying a seasonal badge no longer always means standing in line at a shore town borough hall, paying shipping fees, or being surprised by the beach taggers patrolling the beach. In several communities, it can now be done on a phone before ever setting foot on the sand.
Most towns require beach tags from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day for beachgoers age 12 and older. Veterans and active duty military often receive free access. Senior discounts depend on the municipality. Fees support lifeguards, beach patrol and shoreline maintenance. Several shore communities, however, continue to offer free beach access.
Digital beach tags expand across the Jersey Shore
More shore towns are moving to digital beach badges.
The MyBeachMobile platform allows users to purchase and store beach passes electronically, eliminating the need to carry a physical badge. The app is available for Apple and Android devices. A fee applies to use the service.
As of the 2026 season, the app is supported in the following New Jersey beach communities:
- Beach Haven
- Harvey Cedars
- Long Beach Township
- Margate
- Sea Isle City
- Ship Bottom
- Ventnor
- Midway Beach
- Seaside Heights
Additional towns are expected to join.
Some municipalities also maintain their own online storefronts. Ocean City operates an official store for advance seasonal purchases. Many towns sell seasonal tags via an online form on their website or through the Jersey Cape Tags, which charges a service and per-tag fee.
Beachgoers should confirm participation before purchasing through a third-party platform, as digital availability varies by town.
Here is what beachgoers need to know for the 2026 season.
Atlantic County beaches
In Atlantic City, beaches remain free and do not require tags.
Brigantine requires tags. Daily badges are $10. Weekly badges are $15. Seasonal badges cost $20 if purchased by May 31 and $25 after. People 65 and older receive free tags with identification. Those aged 60 to 64 may purchase discounted preseason tags for $10. Veterans receive free seasonal tags, and active duty military members may receive free tags for up to four family members with proper ID.
In Margate City, seasonal badges cost $10 before May 31 and $20 after. People 65 and older may purchase preseason badges for $3.50. Veterans and active-duty military receive free seasonal badges with identification. Margate participates in the Beach Mobile digital badge program.
Ventnor City charges $10 for seasonal badges purchased before June 1 and $20 after. People 65 and older may purchase preseason badges for $3.50. Ventnor also supports the Beach Mobile platform. Residents should confirm 2026 military pricing directly with the city.
In Somers Point, William Morrow Beach and bayfront beaches remain free and do not require tags.
Cape May County beaches
In Ocean City, daily badges are $10. Weekly badges are $20. Seasonal badges cost $30 if purchased by May 31 and $35 after. Veterans and active-duty military members are eligible for free seasonal beach tags with proper military identification. The benefit applies to veterans individually, while active-duty service members may receive free tags for themselves, their spouse and immediate children up to age 23.
Avalon and Stone Harbor maintain reciprocal beach tags, meaning badges are accepted in both towns. Daily badges are $8. Weekly badges are $17. Seasonal badges cost $35 through May 31 and $40 after. Veterans and active-duty military members receive free tags with documentation.
In Sea Isle City, daily badges are $10. Weekly badges are $15. Seasonal badges cost $25 if purchased by May 15 and $30 after. The city also participates in the MyBeachMobile digital system. Veterans and active-duty military members may receive free badges with identification. Sea Isle beaches are also free on Wednesday, except for the Fourth of July.
Cape May charges $10 for daily badges and $25 for weekly badges. Seasonal badges cost $30 before May 1 and $40 after.
Cape May Point charges $10 for daily badges and $25 for weekly badges. Seasonal badges cost $40 if purchased before June 1 and $50 after.
Beaches in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest remain free and do not require beach tags.
Strathmere, part of Upper Township, also does not require beach tags.
Officials across both counties encourage residents and visitors to buy seasonal badges early to secure preseason rates and avoid long lines as summer crowds arrive.
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