N.J. lawmakers look to toss out higher coastal elevation rules

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Some New Jersey lawmakers want to strike down a new state rule that would require homes and businesses built along the Jersey Shore be elevated up to 4 feet higher. The rule is scheduled to go into effect in July.

Environmental committees within the state Senate and General Assembly heard a concurrent resolution Wednesday that would declare New Jersey’s Protecting Against Climate Threats rules inconsistent with legislative intent. The rules raise the state’s existing elevation standards to account for the amount scientists say sea levels could rise by 2100.

Sen. John Burzichelli, a Democrat who represents parts of Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties, said in an interview Tuesday that lawmakers are not questioning the need to adjust standards in the face of climate change, but that the pending rule is too sweeping.

“Our heads are not buried in the sand about making some changes,” said Burzichelli, who sponsored the measure alongside Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Sen. Michael Testa, Jr., a Republican who represents parts of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. “It’s a question of, how do you do that in a way that’s rational and allows people to be able to afford to build a home or site a business in keeping with the spirit of common sense.”

The resolution sets up a possible showdown between the state Legislature and the new governor, Mikie Sherrill, over a rule finalized on the last day of Gov. Phil Murphy’s term.

If the concurrent resolution passes the Senate and General Assembly, it would kick off a 30-day window in which the state Department of Environmental Protection can modify or drop the pending rule. If the agency refuses to back down, the Legislature could then look to pass another concurrent resolution that would change or rescind the rule.

The Resilient Environments and Landscapes rule would expand the area in which coastal elevation standards apply, from 16% of the state’s land area to around 17%. The new elevation standards would apply to new construction and some buildings that are significantly renovated.

The Department of Environmental Protection and supporters of the rule say it is necessary to adjust outdated federal flood maps and protect New Jersey’s people and property from rising flood risk in the decades to come. The department has said that without the new rule, some buildings and roads built today will likely be “unserviceable,” by 2100.

A department spokesperson declined to comment on whether the agency would revise or rescind the rule if the Legislature were to pass the resolution.

The department has already scaled the rules back once. Last summer, the department revised the original proposal of a 5-foot increase in elevation standards down to 4, citing newer science.