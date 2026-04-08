This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

In 2021, after environmental regulators started restricting PFAS in drinking water, the Willingboro Municipal Utilities Authority began sampling the “forever chemicals” for the first time.

Those samples detected PFAS levels well above state standards, prompting the authority to shut down an impacted well. PFAS have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers.

“It was definitely difficult, especially for our residents because they did get a lot of fear from that,” said Diallyo Diggs, who at the time was serving as acting executive director for the WMUA.

“We knew we could isolate, we knew we could shut down the well, but how long was it going to take to fix? We didn’t know how much the fix was going to cost. We didn’t even know what the cause was.”

Now, after spending millions of dollars on a treatment system, levels of PFAS in the town’s drinking water are at almost zero.