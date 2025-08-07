Pennsylvania residents, firefighters support legislation to ban toxic firefighting foam

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

For about 20 years, Julie Cassidy drank the water from the tap at her home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, unaware that she was ingesting toxic PFAS chemicals that are now linked to serious health problems.

For decades, firefighting foam containing the so-called “forever chemicals” was discharged at the former Naval Air Warfare Center, a couple of miles from her house, and made its way to nearby drinking water supplies.

Surrounding areas were also contaminated with PFAS, like drinking water supplies in nearby Horsham, because of the use of firefighting foam at other military bases.

On Cassidy’s small street of about 10 homes, neighbors were diagnosed with brain tumors and cancers over the years. In 2017, her husband died after a battle with leukemia cutis, but physicians couldn’t prove the exact cause.

A few years later, Cassidy learned about the tainted water. Today, she’s one of several area residents who have higher-than-average levels of PFAS in their bloodstream.

“It was the hidden secret within the community that nobody was told that these chemicals could have affected us or could have hurt us, and that they’re never going away,” she said.

Though Cassidy has since moved out of the area to Gilbertsville, she continues to drink bottled water, unable to trust public drinking water.

Push to ban PFAS

Pennsylvania lawmakers hope to reduce PFAS exposure by banning firefighting foam that contains the chemicals. The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Brian Munroe, D-Bucks, would ban the manufacture, sale and distribution of the foam starting July 1, 2026, and ban its use one year later. The House unanimously passed the bill last month, and it now awaits a vote in the Senate.

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The chemicals are also found in the foams used to put out fires. Aqueous film forming foam, or AFFF, is one of the most effective fire-suppressing foams because it not only smothers fires but is also fuel-resistant.

Primarily used for extinguishing liquid fuel fires, AFFF has been most frequently discharged at military bases and airports during practice drills and emergencies such as aircraft fires — contaminating drinking water supplies across the Philadelphia region and the U.S.

Dustin Grow was stationed at the Willow Grove Air Reserve Station in Horsham between 2002 and 2011. In addition to using AFFF during emergencies and practice drills, he was required to test the potency of the toxic foam every year.

Aircraft hangar systems also automatically discharged foam if a fire was detected — even during false alarms. Accidental discharges at hangars have been common nationwide, causing concern for the environment.

Grow said he was frequently required to walk through knee-high and waist-high foam, shut the system off and help wash the foam down the drain.

“At the time, you didn’t really know about PFAS or anything like that, so you just thought it was basically a form of soapy water,” Grow said. “You didn’t really think there was any kind of real crazy harmful chemicals in it.”

In 2014, PFAS chemicals were found in Horsham’s drinking water supplies.

Municipal firefighters also commonly used and practiced with the product.

“For years and years, we trained with it,” said Travis Temarantz, a firefighter in Wilkes-Barre who has advocated for toxin-free equipment. “You went out, you were covered in it, regardless of in your gear or not, and you had it on your hands, it was on your face, the wind would blow back, you would be breathing it in.”

In addition to protecting drinking water supplies, the new legislation also aims to protect firefighters — cancer is the top cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, and exposure to PFAS increases their risk.

PFAS can stay in the environment — and the human bloodstream — for years. Nearly 40 years after AFFF was used to put out a tire fire in Sellersville, Bucks County in 1986, local wells remain contaminated with toxic PFAS.

“When you spray these onto surfaces, they’re able to easily migrate through the environment, down into the soil or into the water streams, and that creates an environmental hazard,” said Brian Lattimer, a mechanical engineering professor at Virginia Tech who researches fires.

For this reason, the U.S. Department of Defense has already begun phasing out AFFF, and 15 states have banned its usage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat “forever chemicals” to almost zero, but has since proposed to weaken some of the rules.