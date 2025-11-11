Chester County compressor station could be expanded under plans for revived pipeline project
A coalition of environmentalists and a homeowners association has sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to prevent the expansion of a major interstate natural gas pipeline through New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.
The pipeline company, Williams, plans to expand its 10,000-mile-long Transco natural gas pipeline system that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York City. The project, known as the Northeast Supply Enhancement, or NESE, includes boosting power at its current Chester County compressor station and building a 10-mile portion through Lancaster County. In New Jersey, the project includes a new compressor station, a 3-mile section in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and a 6-mile length of pipeline that would run beneath the Raritan Bay in New Jersey, with an additional 17-mile line in the New York section of the Raritan and New York bays.
The project had been approved by the FERC in 2019, but Williams withdrew its plan in 2024 after it failed to secure water quality permits from New Jersey and New York. Pennsylvania approved the projects’ permits. The company revived its application to FERC this spring, in part citing President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at increasing natural gas production.
The NESE pipeline’s revival sits at the nexus of an apparent battle over the development of fossil fuel infrastructure in exchange for renewable energy, as critics see it as a “quid pro quo” worked out between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Trump administration for backing off of its opposition to construction of the Empire Wind I offshore wind farm. Hochul has denied making such a deal.
FERC reissued authorization of the project to Williams in August.
This week, New York reversed its earlier decision and approved the Clean Water Act permits for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project. New permits from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are pending.
Earthjustice attorney Moneen Nasmith, who represents the groups challenging FERC’s August decision, said the regulator needs to do a new review since much has changed since 2019.
“The company went back to FERC this year and said, ‘just kidding,’ we want to build the project anyway,” Nasmith said, “which is not something FERC has ever done before. There’s no process for it. There are no rules for it. In fact, FERC’s rules very much say they’re not allowed to do that.”
Nasmith said the project would have significant impacts on ecosystems and water quality, especially in wetland areas of New Jersey and the Raritan Bay.
“Our ask to FERC is to do this right,” Nasmith said. “They need to go back to the drawing board and look at the entirety of the project’s impacts in the present day and make sure that we’re genuinely reviewing those thoroughly and accurately before we say yes to this thing.”
The groups challenging FERC’s decision include the Central Jersey Safe Energy Coalition, Food & Water Watch, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, NY/NJ Baykeeper, Princeton Manor Homeowners Association, the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council.
The Transco pipeline system is one of the largest in the U.S. and Williams says this enhancement project will increase supply by about 13%, generate $1.8 billion in economic development and employ about 2,000 people.
In an emailed statement, Williams wrote that their “projects undergo rigorous state and federal review, with robust opportunities for public input and strict environmental safeguards.”
“The Northeast Supply Enhancement project will deliver major economic and reliability benefits to New York, while meeting or exceeding all safety and environmental standards. Williams is committed to transparency, community engagement, and supporting New York’s climate and energy goals,” the statement said.
FERC said it does not comment on pending litigation. Its approval would grant the pipeline company the power of eminent domain.
