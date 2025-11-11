This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

A coalition of environmentalists and a homeowners association has sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to prevent the expansion of a major interstate natural gas pipeline through New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

The pipeline company, Williams, plans to expand its 10,000-mile-long Transco natural gas pipeline system that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York City. The project, known as the Northeast Supply Enhancement, or NESE, includes boosting power at its current Chester County compressor station and building a 10-mile portion through Lancaster County. In New Jersey, the project includes a new compressor station, a 3-mile section in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and a 6-mile length of pipeline that would run beneath the Raritan Bay in New Jersey, with an additional 17-mile line in the New York section of the Raritan and New York bays.

The project had been approved by the FERC in 2019, but Williams withdrew its plan in 2024 after it failed to secure water quality permits from New Jersey and New York. Pennsylvania approved the projects’ permits. The company revived its application to FERC this spring, in part citing President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at increasing natural gas production.

The NESE pipeline’s revival sits at the nexus of an apparent battle over the development of fossil fuel infrastructure in exchange for renewable energy, as critics see it as a “quid pro quo” worked out between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Trump administration for backing off of its opposition to construction of the Empire Wind I offshore wind farm. Hochul has denied making such a deal.

FERC reissued authorization of the project to Williams in August.

This week, New York reversed its earlier decision and approved the Clean Water Act permits for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project. New permits from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are pending.