For the Philadelphia-based residential solar installer Solar States, business is booming right now, but this rush on solar installations is not necessarily welcome.

“Right now, our sales people are as busy as they’ve ever been, but we’re also looking at an enormous cliff at the end of the year,” said Micah Gold-Markel, Solar States founder.

“It’s very difficult to deal with,” Gold-Markel said. “We’d much rather have it spread out over time, because people want to get their solar installed prior to the end of the year so that they can capitalize on the 30% federal tax credit.”

Gold-Markel said he’s also rushing to hire new employees to handle the rush, but that layoffs will have to happen come January.

“And so that creates a lot of problems because we have an enormous amount of work [now],” Gold-Markel said. “Our model is one of constant employment, but it’s very likely not going to continue into the future. So how you plan for that is very difficult. The thing that you need in business is surety.”

The federal budget passed earlier this month put a halt to tax credits for residential rooftop solar starting Jan. 1, 2026. That means customers must have everything installed by the end of the year to qualify for the credits.

“Time is of the essence for those that are looking to take advantage of the residential clean energy credit, which is 30% of the system cost,” said Stephen Irwin, founder of Amicus Solar Cooperative, whose members include solar installers, developers and construction companies.

Irwin warned that some are unaware of the details of the deadline and urged anyone seeking to take advantage of the credit to make sure installation is complete and the system is completely online by Dec. 31.

Irwin said the residential tax credit applies to homeowners who own their solar panels and is separate from the business tax investment credit for third-party solar installers.

Those solar installations work more like leasing a car, said Irwin, and include larger companies that may have power purchase agreements for big installations. In that case, Irwin said that while the tax credits have new restrictions, those can be completed by the end of 2027 as long as construction begins by July 4, 2026.