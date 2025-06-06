This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Philadelphia plans to buy more solar energy to run its municipal buildings, inching closer to one of its climate goals.

City Council approved the plan to buy power from a planned solar farm in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania on Thursday. The project will produce enough energy to cover 5% of the city’s municipal electricity needs.

“This project meets all of our goals,” said Madeline Schuh, city energy manager with the city’s Office of Sustainability, during a committee hearing last month.

Philadelphia aims to run its municipal facilities and operations using entirely renewable energy by 2030.

The Adams County solar farm, which started operating early last year, was the city’s first big move toward this goal. Located in south central Pennsylvania, it currently produces 25% of the energy needed to power the city’s buildings.