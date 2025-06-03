Impact of solar tax credits on manufacturing

Another goal of the Inflation Reduction Act was to use the tax credits to boost investment and bring solar manufacturing back to the U.S. But Kyle Wallace, vice president of public policy at PosiGen, a residential solar installer based in New Orleans with operations in Pennsylvania, said the demise of the solar tax credits would upend growth in manufacturing, especially in red states like Texas, Ohio and Florida, where PosiGen sources much of its supplies.

“We’ve been able to shift our supply chains to where now, all the major equipment is manufactured in the United States, which is amazing,” said Wallace. “And it’s something we’re really proud of. But if those manufacturing facilities don’t have the demand from companies like PosiGen, it’s really questionable whether or not they will stay open, and whether we’ll just kind of lose those manufacturing jobs back overseas.”

PosiGen works with Solarize Philly, which encourages solar panel installations on homes of low-income residents. Since the customers’ income isn’t high enough to take advantage of the tax credits, the company itself takes the credit, and thereby passes on the savings. But without the tax credits, it’s unlikely that business model could work for companies like PosiGen. Wallace said it’s too early to speculate the impact on employees.

Wallace said he too met with Fitzpatrick’s staff and came away hopeful, but is now disappointed the end result is worse than what the committee itself had drafted.

Jack Pratt, associate vice president of the Environmental Defense Fund Action, said in the end, House Speaker Mike Johnson made the decision to side with the hard-liners, which include central Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry.

“[Johnson] could have said, ‘Let me try to deliver for the moderates in my caucus, who have said they want to preserve these incentives,’ or, ‘Let me try and make sure that I can hold on to the far right, the Freedom Caucus folks,’” said Pratt. “And, you know, in Pennsylvania, you have both, right? You got the moderate side, you’ve got the Brian Fitzpatricks of the world, and then you’ve also got the Scott Perrys, the Freedom Caucus folks who say that they want to see all these incentives end.”

Pratt, however, doesn’t point the finger at Fitzpatrick.

“What ended up passing through the House was, from our perspective, awful,” said Pratt. “It is essentially, kind of a de facto cut of all the clean energy tax incentives. But if there were 218 Brian Fitzpatricks in the Republican Party, then we’d be a lot better off.”

He also said the game is not over.

“We’re not giving up on this, and we really do want to see the Senate make improvements,” Pratt said.

Gold-Markel said he’s also not giving up, especially since so much is at stake.

“I’m hoping that [Sen. John] Fetterman stands up and says we have a lot of renewable energy jobs in Pennsylvania,” said Gold-Markel. “I’m hoping that [Sen. Dave] McCormick stands up. I’m trying to get a meeting with McCormick as soon as possible.”

He said he wants them to talk straight about what they can and cannot do to hold the line for the solar tax credits.

“I’m encouraged, but skeptical. Are we going to get the Fitzpatrick treatment again? I don’t know,” said Gold-Markel.