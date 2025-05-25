25 Philadelphia area schools get first-ever state funding for solar power
Grants of up to $500K will support solar installations at public schools and community colleges across Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.
Pennsylvania’s Financing Authority announced that 25 Philly-area schools and community colleges have received grants of up to $500,000 for solar installations, as part of the $22.6 million in state funding distributed across Pennsylvania.
The funding comes from the Solar for Schools Program, originally introduced as a bill by state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, and signed into law in 2024.
“I am so happy for each of these schools and excited to see names from nearly every corner of the state,” Fiedler said in a release about the first-ever grant recipients.
“I’ve heard from rural schools who plan to include their solar panels in agricultural education and from city schools that are thinking strategically about rooftop solar with limited space. I have no doubt that the recipients will benefit from the program’s flexibility to meet their school’s needs and to make the most of their strengths,” she added.
Grants cover up to half the cost of equipment, installation, permit fees, energy storage and utility interconnection, helping to reduce the financial burden of going solar.
A cost-saving shift that keeps paying off
In addition to lowering the cost of going green, the Solar for Schools Program could help the historically underfunded School District of Philadelphia save money.
“The grant program, honestly, is a huge breakthrough,” Liz Robinson, director of the Philadelphia Solar Energy Association, told WHYY News after the legislation was passed last summer. The organization developed a toolkit to help schools go solar. “Our schools need more money, and one huge way to do that is by reducing their energy costs.”
A news release from the PA House Democratic Caucus said the solar installations are expected to save school districts millions of dollars over the lifespan of each project.
One example cited was the Steelton-Highspire School District in Dauphin County, which completed a solar field with 3,900 panels in 2021 that supplied 100% of the district’s electricity by mid-2022. The project is expected to save $3.6 million over 20 years.
“Solar for Schools was designed as a creative way to address the school funding crisis, rising utility costs, and climate change at once,” said the press release.
The program has strong bipartisan support, as well as backing from labor unions, industry experts and environmental advocates.
Demand outpaces funding in first round
The Solar for Schools grant is available to school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter schools, including cyber charter schools, schools for the deaf or blind, certain trade and technical schools and community colleges.
In this first round, 88 applications were submitted, with total funding requests exceeding $88 million—more than three times the $25 million available—according to the Department of Community and Economic Development.
74 schools across Pennsylvania were selected. For the upcoming second year of the program, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed another $25 million appropriation for Solar for Schools in his February budget address.
Here are the 25 schools, school districts and community colleges in greater Philadelphia that received funding:
Bucks County
Armstrong Middle School, $400,000
Chester County
Octorara Area School District, $300,000
East Coventry, $300,000
East Vincent, $300,000
North Coventry, $264,552
Manavon Elementary, $300,000
Schuylkill Elementary, $300,000
Unionville High School, $299,580
East Bradford Elementary School, $167,514
Delaware County
Chatham Park Elementary, $296,976
Rose Tree Media School District, $229,833
Bywood Elementary, $323,213
Primos Elementary, $334,913
Hillcrest Elementary, $446,713
Stonehurst Hills Elementary, $359,288
Drexel Hill Middle School, $500,000
Westbrook Park Elementary, $431,600
Park Lane Elementary, $500,000
Philadelphia
Community College of Philadelphia Main Campus, $329,323
Community College of Philadelphia Northeast Regional Center, $176,695
W.B. Saul High School, $500,000
Northeast Community Propel Academy, $500,000
Andrew Hamilton Elementary School, $52,722
Murrell Dobbins CTE High School, $220,412
Universal Audenried Charter High School, $500,000
