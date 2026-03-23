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As the School District of Philadelphia considers shutting down five schools in West Philadelphia, city officials, parents and students are working to prevent closures.

Outside Paul Robeson High School, at 47th and Market streets, the school’s drum line led an afternoon rally Monday to preserve the institution.

The school has a 16:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Samantha Bromfield, president of Robeson’s Home and School Association, said the school should be considered a model and not be on the closure list. Bromfield believes the building, built in 1960, is being shut down because the property is highly desirable.

“We’re dealing with a gentrification issue, not just right now, but for later generations,” she said.

Cecelia Thompson, a former member of the Philadelphia Board of Education, said even though the properties are highly coveted by residential developers, that should not be a deciding factor.

“From here to Haverford Avenue, right across the street [from where] the Rite Aid used to be, they put senior housing. Then right off of 40th and Market, they’re putting more housing in. So, there’s more than enough housing,” she said. “You do not need to create an academic desert.”

Alumnus Tyrese Prince graduated four years ago from Robeson. He said the small classes and individual attention made him a better person.

“What truly sets Robeson apart is the access to opportunities it provides. This school doesn’t just prepare students academically, but it prepares them for life through exposure to careers and human services, mentorship programs and college readiness initiatives,” Prince said. “Students are given real pathways to success.”