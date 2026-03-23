Students and advocates call for expansion, not elimination, of 5 West Philly schools
A West Philadelphia rally called for the consolidation of five schools set to be closed under the school district's plan.
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As the School District of Philadelphia considers shutting down five schools in West Philadelphia, city officials, parents and students are working to prevent closures.
Outside Paul Robeson High School, at 47th and Market streets, the school’s drum line led an afternoon rally Monday to preserve the institution.
The school has a 16:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Samantha Bromfield, president of Robeson’s Home and School Association, said the school should be considered a model and not be on the closure list. Bromfield believes the building, built in 1960, is being shut down because the property is highly desirable.
“We’re dealing with a gentrification issue, not just right now, but for later generations,” she said.
Cecelia Thompson, a former member of the Philadelphia Board of Education, said even though the properties are highly coveted by residential developers, that should not be a deciding factor.
“From here to Haverford Avenue, right across the street [from where] the Rite Aid used to be, they put senior housing. Then right off of 40th and Market, they’re putting more housing in. So, there’s more than enough housing,” she said. “You do not need to create an academic desert.”
Alumnus Tyrese Prince graduated four years ago from Robeson. He said the small classes and individual attention made him a better person.
“What truly sets Robeson apart is the access to opportunities it provides. This school doesn’t just prepare students academically, but it prepares them for life through exposure to careers and human services, mentorship programs and college readiness initiatives,” Prince said. “Students are given real pathways to success.”
What 5 schools are proposed to close?
Students gathered around City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who spoke against the district’s proposed plan, which would close five schools — Robeson, Blankenburg Elementary, Martha Washington School, Parkway West High School and Motivation High School — in her district.
“We are calling on the Board of Education to reject this proposal and instead create a Mill Creek cradle-to-career educational hub. Co-loading Blankenberg and Parkway West schools in one of the several underutilized buildings in the area,” she said.
Gauthier said the Mill Creek education hub would create a pre-K through grade 12 campus that builds on these schools’ strengths of career readiness, with special education support and strong local partnerships, all while achieving the facilities plan’s stated goal of reducing student transitions.
She also said the closure of Robeson “sends a message to Black and brown kids that they don’t belong in neighborhoods of opportunity,” and added that there are conversations already underway to build a new “state-of-the-art” building for them right in the heart of University City.
Gauthier said it’s not too late for the school district to “do the right thing” and come up with a plan that serves West Philadelphia students.
Gauthier has proposed zoning changes that would make the five school properties unusable for development. The school district is expected to oppose the plans when they come before City Council.
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