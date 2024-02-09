Since then, the Shapiro administration listened to the horrors of underfunded schools across the state, from those that lacked air conditioning, to schools with asbestos, lead paint and other issues in the city.

As a result, the governor said about $500 million has been set aside for repairs, including $300 million this year, to make schools “healthy and safe.”

“We need to build … a more competitive Pennsylvania that starts in our classrooms, runs through our union halls and our small businesses, through our farmlands and our high rises, our college campuses, and leads to a life of opportunity and a retirement with dignity,” Shapiro said.

Recently, the Basic Education Commission issued a report that estimated that about $5.4 billion over a seven-year period was needed to fix the years of underfunding.

To be sure, Shapiro’s $48 billion state budget is heavily invested in education, workforce development and economic development, which he argued are related.

“As the governor, and I have traveled the commonwealth since taking office, we’ve heard from Pennsylvanians about the most pressing challenges they face — and the governor’s budget proposal makes critical investments to make their lives better and create ladders of opportunity,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis budget will create more economic opportunity for all, make our communities safer and healthier, support students from pre-K through high school and beyond, invest in our workforce, and help working families across the commonwealth build generational wealth.”

For example, as part of his overhaul of the state’s higher education system unveiled last month, Shapiro said his administration would invest $975 million in a new governance system that includes the state-owned universities, along with the 15 community colleges — a 15% increase from $850 million in the previous year. Some of the state-owned universities include Bloomsburg Commonwealth University; Cheyney University, one of the state’s two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and West Chester University.

In addition, Shapiro, who described the state higher education system as broken, is proposing a 5% increase in funding for the commonwealth’s state-related universities: Lincoln University, an HBCU, Pennsylvania State University, Temple University and University of Pittsburgh. These schools are not owned by the state but receive significant funding from it.

According to Shapiro the state system is ranked near the bottom of all 50 states in terms of state investment and affordability, which is in turn hampering the commonwealth’s competitive edge and hurting the economy.

“I agree with him that the public higher education system is absolutely broken,” said Sean Vereen, co-president of Heights Philadelphia, a nonprofit that helps young people achieve economic mobility.

Dan Greenstein, PASSHE chancellor, praised Shapiro’s increase in funding for the state’s higher education system, which he said is vital to keeping tuition down.

Other highlights of the governor’s budget include:

$50 million for special education funding for students with disabilities and special needs

$50 million annual investment for safety and security in the schools

$10 million for the state’s fund to recruit and retain teachers

$15 million for residents seeking to become certified educators

$2.2 million to support workforce development

In December, the Legislature finalized Shapiro’s previous budget, which included $567 million in basic education funding and $175 million for school facility repair. Of that total, about $85 million in basic education funding was earmarked for Philadelphia, said Speaker of House Johanna McClinton (D.-191st District), which includes parts of West Philadelphia.