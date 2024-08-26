This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

As the school year kicks off, many Philadelphia students are returning to aging buildings that are powered by an electric grid fueled largely by planet-warming natural gas.

But that could change in the coming years. Solar for Schools, a state grant program currently under development, aims to launch Pennsylvania schools into a climate-friendly future by subsidizing the cost of rooftop solar panels.

“The grant program honestly is a huge breakthrough,” said Liz Robinson, director of the Philadelphia Solar Energy Association, which developed a toolkit to help schools go solar. “Our schools need more money, and one huge way to do that is by reducing their energy costs.”

The program could mean not only greener schools, but also savings for the historically underfunded School District of Philadelphia, according to an analysis by the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

State grants to leverage federal tax incentives

The Solar for Schools program was created by a bill Gov. Josh Shapiro signed in July and funded with $25 million of state money in this year’s budget.

The program will provide grants covering up to half the costs of solar energy equipment and installation.

It’s meant to help schools make the most of federal tax credits made available to public institutions like schools under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. These can reimburse districts for up to 30% or 50% of the cost of solar projects, based on factors such as unemployment rates or their location in a low-income community or an “energy community,” which is defined by the presence of brownfield sites, retired coal mines or coal-fired power plants.

“It’s a no-brainer at that point,” Robinson said. “It’s incredibly cost-effective.”

Districts cannot apply for the state Solar for Schools grants yet. The state Department of Community and Economic Development has until mid-October to work out the details of the program.

Under the Solar for Schools legislation, the funding will be split up into three regions of the state, meaning Philly schools will be competing against neighboring districts for a pot of roughly $8 million.