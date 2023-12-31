‘Hefty savings’: Philadelphia plans energy efficiency upgrades for city buildings

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In the next few years, some of Philadelphia’s most iconic city buildings will be renovated — to boost their energy efficiency.

City Hall, the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, several health centers, and homeless shelters are part of a request for proposals the city plans to fill in the coming months.

“There’s going to be some hefty savings in these buildings,” said Dominic McGraw, deputy director of energy services & operations of the city’s Municipal Energy Office.