Education funding boost, tax cuts on table as Pa. budget talks begin

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

More than a month out from the June 30 budget deadline, top Pennsylvania lawmakers are beginning a new round of negotiations with few specific points of agreement.

The renewed deliberations come just five months after the divided legislature finalized a deadlock-plagued deal for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Bills from the legislature’s two chambers and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s February budget address illustrate the many competing visions for the state’s annual funding plan.

Shapiro and other Democrats argue the state’s $14 billion surplus should be spent on priorities like overhauling the commonwealth’s education funding scheme to comply with a court order, stabilizing struggling public transit systems, and boosting the economy.

Meanwhile, Republicans broadly believe the money should go toward backfilling a cut to Pennsylvania’s income tax and eliminating a tax on private utility companies. The caucus says such cuts would benefit everyone, rather than a select few.

Talks haven’t turned acrimonious like they did last year when a disagreement over funding private school vouchers led to a prolonged stalemate that strained the budgets of libraries and some nonprofits.

In his budget address, Shapiro pitched billions in new spending on K-12 and higher education, public transit, economic development, housing, and health care. He proposed offsetting some of that spending by legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana and expanding legal gaming.

The state House has yet to release a formal plan, but Democratic leaders recently signed on to a bill memo that lays out a major focus for the caucus: spending more than $5 billion over seven years to close an “adequacy gap” in school funding. Such an investment was recommended by a commission that studied how Pennsylvania should meet a court mandate to make its school funding system more equitable.

While state Senate Republicans broadly agree school funding must be overhauled, the caucus recently pitched its vision for taking advantage of the surplus.

With support from some Democrats, the chamber passed a bill that would cut the state’s personal income tax from 3.07% to 2.8%, a change that would restore the rate to its 2003 level and collectively save taxpayers about $1.8 billion annually. The proposal would also eliminate a tax on private electric utilities’ profits, costing the state about $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

“There’s been a false choice, over the last several months, presented to the people of Pennsylvania,” Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) said at a news conference following the bill’s passage. “That false choice is that there’s too much money in the savings account and therefore we need to spend it. What we’re saying to our friends across the aisle is, ‘If you think there’s too much money in the savings account, let’s give it back to the people.’”

When asked about the proposal, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said in a statement that Republicans “are coming to the table and acknowledging that we must invest in Pennsylvania’s future.”

He added, “We look forward to continuing to work together with the only divided legislature in the country to make critical investments in our Commonwealth.”

Room for compromise?

Every year, Pennsylvania lawmakers and the governor must approve a budget that directs billions of state dollars to education, health care for low-income people, public safety initiatives, and more.

The governor’s budget address kicks off a string of public legislative hearings before talks go behind closed doors. Leaders usually don’t hammer out the final deal until days before the deadline.

Republican state Senate leaders said their tax bill shouldn’t be interpreted as the caucus ruling out additional budget negotiations.

“We’re still going to have our debates on what gets funded with the revenues we already have [coming] in,” Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R., Lancaster) said at a news conference following the state Senate’s passage of the tax cut bill.

The caucus’ top priorities include lowering energy costs and restructuring the state’s higher education system while keeping new spending down to a minimum.