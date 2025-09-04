From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday, state House Democrats representing the Philadelphia area pushed for more SEPTA funding just hours after the sports-betting website FanDuel announced a gameday sponsorship to resume the Broad Street Line’s Sports Express trains for Thursday’s Eagles’ home opener.

The Super Bowl champions said the gambling company “stepped up to provide resources” so fans can use the express trains — to and from Lincoln Financial Field — which had been eliminated during the first round of SEPTA cuts two weeks ago.

Before the game, Sports Express trains will run every 10 minutes. Free rides from NRG Station begin at halftime and will continue through the end of service. SEPTA will have 10 express and six local trains to get fans home from NRG Station. Postgame trips will operate for roughly 70 minutes. Special service stops at Fern Rock, Olney, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations before reaching NRG Station.

The Democrats held their press conference outside NRG Station, calling on state Senate Republicans to return to the negotiating table as a state budget hang-up over transit funding continues more than two months past the deadline.

Rep. Tarik Khan, D-Philadelphia, said he was thankful for FanDuel stepping in and noted that SEPTA cuts don’t just affect Eagles fans, but everyday people trying to get to work and school.

“We shouldn’t have to rely on a gambling company to fund our transit,” Khan said. “That should be the job of our legislature, and we’ve done the hard work in the House. And we think that SEPTA should be funded not just for one day, not for just eight Eagles home games and three or four playoff games when we go to the Super Bowl.”