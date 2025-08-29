Judge grants temporary injunction over SEPTA’s service cuts
While current service reductions will remain in place, the reduced service to Regional Rail scheduled for next week has been paused pending another hearing set for Sept. 4.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A Philadelphia judge granted a temporary injunction Friday during an emergency hearing over SEPTA’s service cuts.
While current service reductions will remain in place, further cuts have been halted pending another hearing set for Sept. 4.
This means the 21.5% fare increase and reducations set for next week are on hold for now.
Friday’s emergency hearing followed a lawsuit filed earlier this week by attorney George Bochetto.
The suit claims SEPTA’s financial crisis is fabricated and argues the cuts unlawfully place a disproportionate burden on communities of color and low-income residents.
