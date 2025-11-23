From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A former SEPTA employee, who witnessed a homicide on the job, is suing the transit agency and her union, claiming that she was unlawfully fired for seeking time off to recover and was denied an opportunity to work in another position.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Carmella Martin said that she saw someone killed in the subway on April 8, 2023. The lawsuit does not go into detail about the killing, but police reported that a 21-year-old man was killed on the underground platform at SEPTA’s Walnut-Locust subway station that day.

After witnessing the homicide, Martin took time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act and collected workers’ compensation, the lawsuit states. She claims that she developed and was treated for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety and depression during this time.

The lawsuit states that Martin was “effectively terminated” on Nov. 9, 2023, for “expiration of sick leave.” She challenged the firing. On March 8, 2024, she was reinstated and placed on Injured on Duty leave after a favorable ruling in her workers’ compensation claim, according to the lawsuit.

Martin claims that in the following months, SEPTA ignored her physicians’ advice that she not be placed back on a subway job and that she was still disabled, and fired her again in December for exhausting her sick leave when she did not return to work.

Martin is Black. The lawsuit also claims that her firing is part of a pattern where the agency “has endeavored to preserve the employment of Caucasians over the employment of African-Americans, including in the acceptance of grievances, disputes regarding workers compensation, and the assignment of workers to various leave types.”

Martin is also suing Transport Workers Union of Philadelphia, Local 234, the union that represents SEPTA employees, claiming racial and disability discrimination. The lawsuit says that after SEPTA denied her second grievance following a hearing in April, the union denied her request to pursue it further and questioned the legitimacy of her disability.

Attorneys representing SEPTA did not respond to requests for comment, nor did a representative of Local 234.