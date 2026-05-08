Northeast Philly drug investigation uncovers gun making operation, police say

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A four-month drug investigation in Northeast Philadelphia uncovered what prosecutors say was a gun manufacturing operation in the city’s Somerton section.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said investigators found more than $1.5 million worth of drugs, 24 operational firearms and enough parts to assemble 23 additional guns in the facility.

“That’s 47 guns,” Krasner said. “One of these guns alone is a .50-caliber weapon that is banned for use against people by the Geneva Convention.”

Police say that officers seized over 20,000 to 25,000 rounds of ammunition for the guns, which Krasner said could have been deadly.

“The amount of harm that could have been done … with these guns is beyond measure,” he said.

Included among the weapons police say they found is a .50-caliber rifle that is used for entering buildings and taking down vehicles in military combat, along with a sniper rifle, several semiautomatic assault weapons and shotguns used by police SWAT teams. There were also between 100 and 200 high-capacity magazines, police said, including some drum magazines, which can carry 50 to 60 rounds of ammunition on the “AR” style rifles, and a “bulletproof vest.”