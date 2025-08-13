What power does the president have?

While the president has some authority to place Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department under temporary “federal control,” he does not have the power to do so in Philadelphia.

According to Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she is also director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law, the U.S. Constitution clearly prohibits it.

“The principles of federalism under the 10th Amendment put Philadelphia police firmly in control of state and local government,” she said. “Therefore, there wouldn’t be any basis and it would be firmly illegal for the federal government to seize local police forces other than D.C.”

The law is less clear when it comes to taking federal control of a state’s National Guard or sending in federal troops against a state’s own wishes. According to Finkelstein, the president can take control of the National Guard if he is legitimately concerned about the danger of a rebellion. He can also invoke the Insurrection Act which, she said, is a lower bar.

“If we have demonstrations such as we had in the summer of 2020 that turned violent, then we could very well expect to see something like what’s going on in California, or frankly, what happened in Portland in 2020 when the federal government sent out federal agents,” she said.

Andrews, a supervisor in the district attorney’s Federal Litigation Unit, argued that “the conditions required to trigger the Insurrection Act in Philadelphia or any other major city are not met.”

“There is no insurrection on the streets,” he said. Therefore, “it would be unconstitutional for the president to take certain steps like inviting out-of-state National Guard troops into Philadelphia, and federalized without the governor’s consent.”

Finkelstein, however, noted that the president’s powers are currently under review by a federal court after California sued the administration over federalizing the National Guard in California. At question is whether a 19th-century law called the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the president from using the military as a domestic police force.

“This issue has never been litigated and it’s important to note the Supreme Court has never issued an opinion on what the parameters of the Posse Comitatus Act are,” she said. “And so if this scenario were to play out in Pennsylvania, we really don’t know exactly what a higher-level federal court would say about what counts as part of Posse Comitatus and what’s not. But all the states should be watching the case in California very closely because that’s at least one indication on the first level of what a federal court might do.”