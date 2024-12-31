Philly homicides are at a near-record low in 2024, Krasner says

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is happy that the year-end murder numbers will show more than a 30% drop in killings in the city. At a year-end meeting with the media, Krasner spoke about a three-year decline in killings and violent crime in general.

“For reasons I think you can already figure out, [homicides are] the best-documented crimes,” Krasner said. “They’re the most reported crimes. They’re, in some ways, the most accurate indicators of crime, but they almost always go exactly the same direction.”

Krasner credited social service and jobs programs for reducing crime, emphasizing that those running the initiatives help build trust in the justice system and deter vigilante actions.

“They are prevention. What they do is to address the suffering, the trauma, the challenges faced by victims of crime and survivors of crime. In a way that is humane. In a way that helps them heal and there is no question that when you heal trauma and you address trauma, the people who are traumatized are less likely to be involved in criminal activity later. It’s just a fact,” Krasner said.

Joanna Otero-Cruz, head of Women Against Abuse, said the groups work with all the stakeholders in a concerted effort to stop violence.

“It’s really talking about the needs and services that victims need to recover and to heal,” she said.