This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It’s not the story angle on crime that people are used to hearing: The number of homicides in Philadelphia is dropping. Last month, the number reached a level the city hasn’t seen in nearly a decade.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team found there were 10 homicides in the city in September. That number is the lowest number of homicides in one month since April 2015, when there were six homicides.

It’s encouraging news for people like Michelle Kerr-Spry, who is director of programs at Mothers in Charge, which supports family members whose loved ones were victims of homicides.

“I’m thinking that the work is paying off,” she said of the efforts of many anti-gun violence organizations over the years.

Mayor Cherelle Parker agrees.

“I am encouraged to see those numbers, but in no way shape or form should Philadelphia rest on our laurels,” said Parker speaking exclusively to Action News.

Homicides have been nearly cut in half, dropping 49% in the past year.

“That’s a huge focus on prevention, intervention and enforcement,” Parker said of the efforts to reduce violence in the city.