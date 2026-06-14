Philly’s first World Cup game didn’t disappoint: Côte d’Ivoire’s late goal tops Ecuador 1-0

This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.

Philadelphia can now officially call itself a FIFA World Cup city, after the first of its six games of the 2026 tournament played out on Sunday night, with a late win 1-0 by the Ivory Coast over Group E opponents Ecuador.

The packed stadium of 68,274 fans — shy of the venue’s record attendance for a soccer game — was filled mostly with the yellow jerseys of Ecuador, with small pockets of Côte d’Ivoire orange in places.

Fans of both national teams had made their presence felt in the region. Ecuador supporters took over the “Rocky steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday night, while the Ivory Coast team’s base camp at Chester’s Subaru Park and their hotel in Wilmington had fan events since the squad arrived in the U.S.

In the stadium concourse before the game, 13-year-old New Yorker Ethan Warner-Ruf walked around in his Ecuadorian traditional Aya Huma mask that he got when he visited his mother’s hometown of Quito about three or four years ago.

“I knew now was the perfect chance to use it,” he said. “I also had a poncho, authentic from Ecuador, handmade. Although it’s way too hot to wear that.”

Considering the sweltering heat of the day, it seemed like even the mask might eventually become unbearable to wear. Warner-Ruf said he was dedicated to keep it on as long as he could to support his team.

“It’s a great thing to have the entire world come together for one sport,” he said. “The best sport in the world, football.”

Sisters Fanta and Rokya Sylla came to support the Ivory Coast, from Montreal and Sharon Hill respectively. Rokya bought the tickets for the both of them, for a total of around $2,600.

Their friend, Harleysville resident Mafi Soumahoro didn’t want to say how much she spent on her ticket.

“Well, listen, it was very hard, but we here. Bottom line, we here,” she said.

Soumahoro was also undaunted by there being way more Ecuador fans at the game, which she said may have partially due to the partial travel ban that the U.S. has imposed on Ivorian citizens travelling into the U.S.

“It doesn’t matter that we’re not here in masses, like the Ecuadorians. Few but mighty, right? Very few, but mighty,” she said .”We’ll give everything we have. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Honduran brothers Fredy and Omar Ramos got their tickets from Fredy’s son as a Christmas present. Fredy is based in Trenton, but Omar had to fly in from Siguatepeque, Honduras.

They came to support Ecuador, despite the painful memory of Ecuador defeating Honduras in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“We lost 2-1, but we still support Ecuador. You know, Latin America,” Fredy said with a laugh.

Ramos said he never expected to have the World Cup so close to his home, and he hopes to go to another game before his brother returns to Honduras.

“I know the ticket is expensive, but hey, it happens only one time in your life.”