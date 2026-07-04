France shines in Philly’s World Cup finale for another sell out crowd

This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.

Hot dogs, parades and fireworks: quintessential pieces to a Fourth of July celebration.

For the second-straight year, Philadelphia can add world-class soccer to that list.

The City of Brotherly Love held its sixth and final FIFA World Cup game, a round of 16 matchup where two-time champions France defeated Paraguay 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The game was another sellout in the South Philly stadium, the fifth straight, and the stands were painted with the red, white and blue that both France and Paraguay’s flags share.

There were plenty who showed up in U.S.A. jerseys and gear as well.

“Soccer can be a July Fourth activity in America,” said Andrew Herman. “This is a phenomenal way to celebrate and show everyone else from other countries what America is about.”

Herman came in from Chicago for the game and was watching it with his father in-law, Center City resident Jeff Braff.

Braff had attended a World Cup in 1994, when the U.S. last hosted the tournament. He had to go to Washington D.C. for that game though, since Philly was not a host city. He said there was more excitement this tournament, particularly because the current men’s national team was stronger.

“It’s so wonderful to have us be a host city,” Braff said. “The city is super charged … I was in Reading Terminal Market this afternoon and [there were] people from all over wearing all different jerseys. It’s really exciting.”

The stadium previously hosted soccer on July Fourth last year, in the FIFA Club World Cup game between Chelsea and Palmeiras. France’s Malo Gusto was on the Chelsea side playing that game, but did not leave the bench for France’s match.

Temperatures were pushing into the triple digits as the extreme heat wave continued to impact the region. FIFA and stadium organizers worked to keep everyone safe in the heat, and even handed out free bottles of water to fans on their way in. Inside the stadium concourse, the lines for the water fountains were as long as the ones for the merchandise shops.

Sitting in the stands watching the teams practice was too much for Baltimore resident Dee Sherpa. She had to take a break in the shelter of the concourse before kickoff.

“It’s way hotter than I expected,” she exclaimed.

Despite her discomfort, Sherpa said it was all worth it.

“It is one of the [hardest experiences], but it’s a lifetime experience, so I wouldn’t lose it,” she said.

The matchup was billed as a David vs. Goliath battle, with Paraguay having already surprised the world by defeating four-time World Cup champions Germany in penalties the round before.

Markos Mantes and Thomas Hautzinger from Heidelberg, Germany, still came to Philly for Saturday’s game, wearing their Germany jerseys.

“Germany [didn’t] play very well in the games before. So, at the end, it was okay that Paraguay reached this last match, though, because at the end, they deserved the win,” Mantes said.

Neither Mantes nor Hautzinger were supporting a side in the game. They expected France to win, but weren’t ruling out another upset for Paraguay.

On Friday, underdog Cabo Verde nearly pulled off what would have been a strong contender for greatest World Cup shock, forcing defending champions Argentina to a 3-2 win in extra time.

Match report

To match the grandeur of the day, the opening ceremonies were scaled up to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

The singing of America’s anthem was moved closer to kickoff than previous matches, and performed by Tony Award-winning singer Idina Menzel. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was followed by a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Philly Boys Choir & Chorale and a performance by Philly’s own The Roots while Miss Pennsylvania, Stephanie Skinner, came out in a dress that was made up of over 1,000 square meters of fabric. The July Fourth ceremonies involved a cast of around 180 and more than 100 crew members to carry it out.

Once the game kicked off, it took 22 minutes before France finally managed a shot at Paraguay’s goal, but Manu Koné’s effort deflected off a Paraguayan defender and went wide for a corner.

In the 34th minute, Paraguay’s Andrés Cubas’ showed how the team can frustrate opposition physically, like they did against the U.S. in Chester last year, when his foul on France captain Kylian Mbappé led to a brief on-field scuffle.