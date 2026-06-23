France defeats Iraq in Philly’s weather-delayed 3rd FIFA World Cup game

This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.

Philly’s third FIFA World Cup game set up another David versus Goliath matchup, like Brazil against Haiti was on Friday. France has won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, and entered the tournament as one of the favorites. Iraq had only made one World Cup before this year’s, back in 1986.

Like Brazil versus Haiti, the upset wasn’t on the cards. France won 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd during a delay-causing summer downpour to book a place in the knockout rounds. Captain and all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé made his 100th appearance for Les Bleus and scored twice.

Saif Algburi, the owner of Crispy Wonders Baghdad Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia, laid out his plan Monday.

He planned to go to Philly’s only Iraqi restaurant early to make sure everything was running properly and his employees didn’t need anything. He then will make sure all the TV’s are set to play Iraq’s FIFA World Cup 2026 game against France, then he and his family will head down to Philadelphia Stadium for the game.

All the while he was hoping the Lions of Mesopotamia could pull off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

The day before the game, the city was treated to its third gathering of soccer fans in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This time it was fans of both teams celebrating together.

After the site-sharing and global camaraderie though, some Iraq fans tried to put France under the Rocky Statue curse by throwing a France jersey around the Rocky statue’s neck.