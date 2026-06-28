Croatia tops Ghana in Philly’s final World Cup group stage match
After packed crowds for five group stage games in South Philly, excitement is building for what could be a marquee matchup on the Fourth of July.
This story originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.
Philadelphia rounded out its FIFA World Cup group stage games with a 2-1 win by Croatia over Ghana. Despite the rainy conditions on Saturday, the attendance was a fourth-straight full house of 68,324.
The fifth World Cup game at Philadelphia Stadium this summer seemed as though it had the lowest stakes, with Ghana having already secured its spot in the knockout rounds and Croatia with half a foot in. England, the other Group L team already headed for the round of 32, played its final group game at the same time in nearby East Rutherford, N.J.
Neither Croatia nor Ghana played as if a draw was good enough though, and England didn’t find the net into the middle of the second half against a Panama side that failed to score a goal this tournament.
The day before the game, thousands of Croatia’s fans in Philly gathered near Con Murphy’s Irish Pub on the Ben Franklin Parkway to sing, drink and revel in the World Cup atmosphere. They then carried a 330-foot banner that read “Croatia Proud, Philly Loud,” along the parkway to City Hall.
Bosko Katic, originally from Croatia but now based in Dallas, helped lead the march, waving a giant flag and also taking turns on the drum.
“The national team is like a second family to all of us. So yeah, that’s why you see all these people here and they’re supporting from all over the world,” Katic said.
Katic and others even crashed a wedding party in front of City Hall.
“This is my first time here, actually,” he added. “I love it. It reminds me of our capital city [Zagreb] back home and it’s really nice. It’s kind of like we are at home.”
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