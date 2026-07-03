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Modern day fireworks displays look very different from the original gun powder-packed hollow bamboo tubes first invented in China about 1,000 years ago. In the early 1800s, Italians took up the trade and developed their own popular style of pyrotechnics, which took advantage of advances in chemistry to create colors other than the traditional yellow and orange. Italian immigrants brought these skills to the U.S. Settling in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, fifth and sixth generations of those same families dominate the large fireworks shows we all have come to expect today.

A showcase of this history is now on display through July 31, 2027, at the Science History Institute’s free museum in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, as part of the city’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“Flash! Bang! Boom! A History of Fireworks” includes canisters, flasks, remote detonators, cleaning rods, helmets and handwritten 19th century fireworks recipe books.

“It wasn’t until what we sometimes think of as the chemical revolution of the 1800s before we start to see the reds and the greens and the purples and the different kinds of effects that are familiar to us today,” said Jesse Smith, director of the museum.

Red, white and blue are produced by metal salts like strontium, magnesium, copper, lead and barium. Lithium gets you pink, while sodium salts create yellows.

“A lot of this work did not happen in scientific laboratories, but was done by what we might think of as hobbyists who are tinkering with these different chemical compositions and discovering new formulas, new recipes,” he said.

Smith said the recipe books on display would have been “closely guarded family secrets.”

While fireworks create an exhilarating sensory experience with sound and color, the resulting smoke includes carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen along with toxic metals. Although the worst air quality impact may be short-lived, the American Lung Association advises those with breathing issues like asthma, children and older adults to keep their distance from the smoke and stay upwind.

America’s 250-year-old fireworks tradition

America’s Fourth of July fireworks tradition stretches back 250 years to the days immediately after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“John Adams actually wrote to his wife, Abigail, saying that he had hoped that the anniversary would be celebrated with pomp and circumstance and fireworks, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Jesse Smith, director of the museum.

But Smith said those colonial fireworks would have been very different than what we see today.

“The fireworks that we see on the Fourth of July here in the United States today are a relatively recent way of launching fireworks,” Smith said. “For centuries there would have been rockets and things set off into the air, but there would also be a lot of ground effects. So things like buildings that would be fabricated to burn or pyro-theatricals that would include other elements like fountains,” he said.