Patriotic Pet Parade at Betsy Ross House in Old City celebrates America’s 250th birthday
The competition boasted 22 pets donning a range of red, white and blue attire.
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The Patriotic Pet Parade returned to the Betsy Ross House for the Fourth of July in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.
At the Betsy Ross House, the grounds served as the runway for pets in patriotic costumes. The competition boasted 22 pets donning a range of red, white and blue attire. Categories for judging included most patriotic, best look inspired by Betsy Ross, best duo, best non-canine and best in show.
“It is probably one of the hardest things I do all year is judging because they are all so cute,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia Inc.
Franklin Square and Historic Philadelphia Inc. partner with Once Upon a Nation, Philadelphia’s award-winning storytelling program, to produce the parade.
Needle spoke of the influx of foot traffic in Philadelphia’s historic district within the past week because of all the activities happening to celebrate the semiquincentennial.
“We are so thrilled that there are so many special events. We are thrilled that not only residents can enjoy but visitors who have come so far can celebrate as well,” Needle said.
Sandra Brebenel, a Florida native, entered the competition with Matilda Snuggles. The duo came to Philadelphia to celebrate the semiquincentennial and the pet parade, with Brebenel bringing Matilda Snuggles to the parade to show off her pup with an Uncle Sam hat.
“I will tell you it is not this warm in Florida. We are huge fans of the World Cup. We have been going to all the World Cup parties and it has been amazing,” Brebenel said. “We have been having a great time seeing everyone happy and excited for America’s birthday.”
Tim Dunlea and his dog, Bruno, took best in show. Old City native, Dunlea has attended the competition several times, but this is the first time he entered his pet in the competition. Bruno, 18, was a fan favorite. Dunlea took home a basket of prizes as well as tickets to the pet-friendly Chinese Lantern Festival.
Jeff Winner, co-producer of the pet parade and a judge for each year since the pet parade began, said events like this one build up the neighborhood and amplify the significance of America’s 250th anniversary.
“Despite the crazy weather, we had the biggest turn out ever here today. It’s all the best things about the ideal patriotic Americana,” Winner said. “It is easy to be cynical these times, but then you got little pockets of beauty like this.”
Philadelphian Milian Marvelous sought to celebrate the Fourth of July with his five daughters and discovered the pet parade.
“[The pet parade] isn’t too overbearing with politics,” Marvelous said. “I like to celebrate that we are American and we can try and represent the best version of America. There’s no acrimony, which is refreshing.”
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