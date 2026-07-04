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The Patriotic Pet Parade returned to the Betsy Ross House for the Fourth of July in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

At the Betsy Ross House, the grounds served as the runway for pets in patriotic costumes. The competition boasted 22 pets donning a range of red, white and blue attire. Categories for judging included most patriotic, best look inspired by Betsy Ross, best duo, best non-canine and best in show.

“It is probably one of the hardest things I do all year is judging because they are all so cute,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia Inc.

Franklin Square and Historic Philadelphia Inc. partner with Once Upon a Nation, Philadelphia’s award-winning storytelling program, to produce the parade.