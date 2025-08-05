History on a half shell: How Philadelphia was built on oysters

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 1776, Philadelphia’s population of about 35,000 consumed millions of oysters a year. The colonial city was riddled with taverns and street vendors who sold oysters on the half shell. Residents could wade into the Delaware River, before it became industrialized, and pull oysters out of the water by hand.

Leftover shells were used to pave streets and packed into the hulls of freight ships as weight ballasts. They were burned for their lime and used to make mortar for Philadelphia’s early brick buildings.

“When they are digging for construction projects in Philadelphia, they’ll find layers of what they call middens,” said Stephen Nepa, a historian at Penn State Abington, referring to an underground layer of chalky, white powder.

“Basically, hundreds of thousands of oyster shells under the ground that have been compressed by time,” he said.

In 2022, Carpenters’ Hall did some excavation work as part of maintenance of the historic building, which was built in 1775, and found oyster shells underneath the floorboards.

“Some of the Founding Fathers who met here during the first Continental Congress — George Washington, John Adams — wrote about their interest and passion for oysters,” said Michael Norris, executive director of Carpenters’ Hall.

“Martha Washington had a cookbook, John Adams kept journals, Washington wrote letters,” he said. “In those documents, they would talk about things that they ate, things that they did, what the weather was like.”

John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail that he ate 30 oysters in one sitting to stave off the effects of smallpox. Martha Washington’s cookbook, handwritten by the mother of her first husband, contains recipes for both pickled and stewed oysters. Frances Custis wrote to her new daughter-in-law that oysters should be boiled twice, rinsed in cold water between, “to plump and keep them from shrinking.”