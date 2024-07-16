This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood got its name from its fishermen residents who caught an abundance of American shad from the nearby Delaware River.

To this day, signs with images of the fish species hang above the doors of row houses, apartments and businesses. But these images are merely a symbol of the past, as shad have depleted significantly due to dams, pollution and overfishing.

One local store is honoring the neighborhood’s identity, while forging its own path with its mission to offer “guilt-free” seafood products. Fishtown Seafood opened more than two years ago, and launched a second store in Fitler Square last month.

“I wanted to have a seafood market where consumers could come in and any species they wanted to buy, they could feel good it was free from [Illegal, unreported and unregulated] fishing, free from human rights issues or other sustainability issues,” said owner Bryan Szeliga.

When customers walk into Fishtown Seafood’s new Fitler Square store, they’re greeted with a hand-made yellow wall painting of a Hickory shad with its deeply forked tail and protruding lip.

Below the painting is the slogan “a New School fish shop.”

Szeliga said the words reflect his desire to be part of a change in the seafood industry, which faces several ethical issues. Some have criticized the global seafood industry over animal welfare issues, low-cost or forced labor, as well as illegal fishing and overfishing, which harms ecosystems and communities that rely on seafood as sustenance.