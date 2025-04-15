Philadelphia district attorney candidates invited to face off in 3rd forum as election draws near
Larry Krasner and former Judge Patrick Dugan are invited to face off in the April 22 debate hosted by the Committee of Seventy, WHYY News and the Philadelphia Bar Association.
Incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and challenger Patrick Dugan are invited to meet again for a high-stakes debate at WHYY on April 22 — a showdown that will give the candidates a chance to make their respective cases as the race goes into its final stretch.
The forum could be the final chance voters have to hear from the candidates as they try to further define their approach to criminal justice in Philadelphia. They are expected to delve into key issues facing the DA’s office — from gun violence and retail theft to political independence and prosecutorial discretion.
Progressive vision vs. law-and-order platform
The race between Krasner and Dugan is partly a clash of personalities but also a referendum on the city’s approach to justice. Krasner, a nationally known progressive prosecutor first elected in 2017, is seeking a third term after rolling out reforms that include reduced incarceration rates, declining to prosecute certain low-level offenses and increased police oversight.
“[Our] vision is of a criminal justice system that makes things better, that is just, that is based on preventing crime, and is based on building up society rather than tearing it apart,” Krasner said in a speech at his first election night party.
Dugan, a retired Municipal Court judge and former Army paratrooper, has positioned himself as a more traditional, tough-on-crime alternative. He has criticized Krasner, saying the incumbent has failed to effectively prosecute crime, has not held repeat offenders accountable and has let the city’s crime rates increase.
“It’s a silent majority. People are fed up. People are fed up in Center City. They’re fed up in Northwest, they’re fed up throughout the city because they are not safer,” he said after the last forum. “They don’t feel safer. They don’t sit on their steps feeling safe. This is not about ideology. It’s about safety.”
Debates have been heated — and personal
The forum comes on the heels of a series of combative encounters between the candidates. In a West Philadelphia debate last month, tensions flared when Krasner questioned Dugan’s political affiliations, implying a connection to Republican President Donald Trump. Dugan bristled at the accusation, forcefully rejecting the suggestion and calling it a distraction from real issues.
“We’re not running against Donald Trump,” Dugan retorted. “We’re running against each other. Stop running against Trump and run on the safety of the city of Philadelphia.”
Another debate at String Theory School on Vine Street focused on retail theft and gun violence. Dugan attacked Krasner’s handling of shoplifting cases, arguing that lax enforcement has emboldened thieves. Krasner countered by pointing to systemic causes and argued that harsh prosecution of minor offenses does little to curb serious crime.
Referendum on progressive DAs
With the primary just weeks away, Tuesday’s event is one of the last major opportunities for voters to compare the candidates side by side. The outcome could have national ripple effects, as Philadelphia remains a focal point in the debate over criminal justice reform and as cities reflect on progressive prosecutors they have elected over the last several years, a movement Krasner is seen as leading.
The public may watch the debate on livestream via WHYY’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.
