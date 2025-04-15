What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and challenger Patrick Dugan are invited to meet again for a high-stakes debate at WHYY on April 22 — a showdown that will give the candidates a chance to make their respective cases as the race goes into its final stretch.

The forum could be the final chance voters have to hear from the candidates as they try to further define their approach to criminal justice in Philadelphia. They are expected to delve into key issues facing the DA’s office — from gun violence and retail theft to political independence and prosecutorial discretion.

Progressive vision vs. law-and-order platform

The race between Krasner and Dugan is partly a clash of personalities but also a referendum on the city’s approach to justice. Krasner, a nationally known progressive prosecutor first elected in 2017, is seeking a third term after rolling out reforms that include reduced incarceration rates, declining to prosecute certain low-level offenses and increased police oversight.

“[Our] vision is of a criminal justice system that makes things better, that is just, that is based on preventing crime, and is based on building up society rather than tearing it apart,” Krasner said in a speech at his first election night party.

Dugan, a retired Municipal Court judge and former Army paratrooper, has positioned himself as a more traditional, tough-on-crime alternative. He has criticized Krasner, saying the incumbent has failed to effectively prosecute crime, has not held repeat offenders accountable and has let the city’s crime rates increase.

“It’s a silent majority. People are fed up. People are fed up in Center City. They’re fed up in Northwest, they’re fed up throughout the city because they are not safer,” he said after the last forum. “They don’t feel safer. They don’t sit on their steps feeling safe. This is not about ideology. It’s about safety.”