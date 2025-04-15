Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito is stepping down
Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito shared the announcement with staff Monday. Greg Williams, of parent company Prospect Medical Holdings, will assume his role in the interim.
Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito will depart the company Friday after more than two years of leading Delaware County’s largest hospital system.
“It has been an honor to serve alongside this talented team, and I want to thank each of you for the dedication that you bring to caring for our patients and the Delaware County community day in and day out,” Esposito said in a Monday evening email to employees.
Greg Williams, president of parent company Prospect Medical Holdings’ East Coast operations, will assume Esposito’s role in the interim.
“His leadership and oversight will be invaluable to Crozer Health during this pivotal time as we remain in active discussions with the Pennsylvania Attorney General and other parties to find a sustainable path forward to allow Crozer Health to continue to operate and provide our patients with the critical care they require,” Esposito said.
Esposito’s decision to resign comes as Crozer continues to crumble under the pressure of Prospect’s bankruptcy. Crozer narrowly avoided shutting down its two remaining hospitals in recent weeks. The future of the system hinges on a successful sale to a consortium of unnamed buyers.
As negotiations continue among Pennsylvania officials, potential buyers and Prospect representatives, Crozer has begun transitioning select medical services to sustain Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.
“I recognize that the road ahead may seem uncertain, but it is imperative that we remain focused on the critical work we do each and every day,” Esposito said. “Your unwavering strength, commitment and compassion are truly what enable us to provide high-quality and personalized care to our patients and the Delaware County community.”
Crozer first appointed Esposito in July 2022 to replace former CEO Kevin Spiegel. Prior to that, Esposito worked as president of Crozer Health Medical Group and Prospect Physician Enterprise.
