Crozer Health appoints new CEO amid leadership restructuring

Crozer Health has a new chief executive officer leading the ailing, four-hospital system in Delaware County.

Anthony Esposito has stepped into the role of CEO. Crozer announced the new leadership structure on Monday afternoon in a press release.

Esposito most recently served as the president of Crozer Health Medical Group and president of the Prospect Physician Enterprise across the east coast for the last three years.

Prior to that, Esposito served as the chief financial officer at Drexel University College of Medicine, as well as Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Brandywine Hospital.

Esposito’s predecessor, Kevin Spiegel, has returned to Crozer’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to work on special projects.

Crozer did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with the new executive. Monday’s announcement did include a statement from Prospect President Sam Lee.

“We are grateful to the physicians and clinical and support staff for all they have done to transition Crozer Health out of the pandemic and into a solid future,” Lee said. “We’re excited to announce these changes as we believe leadership should be locally based and include physician leaders.”

The other senior-level shakeups include Dr. Dina Capalongo being appointed the chief medical officer of Crozer Health and Dr. C. Nathan Okechukwu being appointed the president of Clinical Operations. Both hires will retain their other leadership titles at the company

ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Crozer from Prospect. The Delco health system has faced multiple ward closures and service shutdowns over the past year.